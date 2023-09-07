HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HQY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.90.

Shares of HQY opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.33, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. HealthEquity has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $244.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.85 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 1.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $368,475.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in HealthEquity by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

