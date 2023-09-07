General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GIS. BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.28.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $65.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills has a 1 year low of $65.43 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,559,000 after purchasing an additional 279,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,986,000 after acquiring an additional 216,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,334,000 after acquiring an additional 257,174 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

