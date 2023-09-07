ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Announces Earnings Results

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ZeroFox updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ZeroFox Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZFOX opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ZeroFox has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Christopher Foster sold 76,859 shares of ZeroFox stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $91,462.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,951,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,841,711.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara Lynn Stewart bought 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Christopher Foster sold 76,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $91,462.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,951,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,841,711.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,904 shares of company stock worth $197,426 over the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ZeroFox

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZFOX. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ZeroFox by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 66,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZeroFox by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 49,633 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

