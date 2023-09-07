Beta Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.91 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0748 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $52.91 million and $3.02 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 707,575,758 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

