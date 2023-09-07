Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 34

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This is an increase from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $29.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Rathbones Group Price Performance

Rathbones Group stock opened at GBX 1,718 ($21.70) on Thursday. Rathbones Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,553.28 ($19.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,245 ($28.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,353.42, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,779.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,889.81.

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Rathbones Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,050 ($25.89) to GBX 1,950 ($24.63) in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,061.25 ($26.03).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Iain Cummings purchased 42 shares of Rathbones Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,697 ($21.43) per share, for a total transaction of £712.74 ($900.15). Insiders bought 68 shares of company stock worth $117,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.