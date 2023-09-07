Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0292 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

EVM opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $9.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 32.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

