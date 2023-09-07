G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

GIII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.29.

GIII stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $882.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.94.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $4,126,624.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $4,126,624.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $814,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,782. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 378,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1,669.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 49,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth $694,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

