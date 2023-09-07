AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $145.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $257.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

