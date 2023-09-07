Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Sells $72,380.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $72,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $50,731.50.

On Monday, August 7th, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $85,899.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $31.53 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $117.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after purchasing an additional 458,414 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,295,000 after buying an additional 1,544,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,288,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,037,000 after buying an additional 91,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after buying an additional 114,571 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

