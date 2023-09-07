OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.86

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 834378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OUTFRONT Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Down 0.7 %

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP Clive A. Punter acquired 9,000 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,074.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 166.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 223.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

