Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

Analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

