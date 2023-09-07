Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $28.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Olema Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 334679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial increased their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 998,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,056.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 254,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $487.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.68.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.24. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

