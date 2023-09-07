Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Julie Cooke Sells 824 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $91,406.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,984.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.2 %

NBIX opened at $110.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.45. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. SVB Securities raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

