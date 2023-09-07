Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Scott H. Galit Sells 14,073 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $86,830.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,270,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.33 and a beta of 0.98. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAYO

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.