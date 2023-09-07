Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Scott H. Galit Sells 14,073 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $86,830.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,270,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Payoneer Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.33 and a beta of 0.98. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PAYO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.07.
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
