Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Lowered to $224.00 at Berenberg Bank

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from $243.00 to $224.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.31.

NYSE EL opened at $156.58 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $147.18 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

