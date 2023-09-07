Insider Buying: Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) CEO Purchases 121,622 Shares of Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 121,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,730.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,694,109 shares in the company, valued at $9,589,169.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matt Ehrlichman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 138,696 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $112,343.76.

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $98.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 329.46% and a negative net margin of 76.03%. Research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRCH shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

