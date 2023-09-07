PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee Buys 5,953 Shares of Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) Director Sang Young Lee bought 5,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $94,950.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,413,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,865.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 30th, Sang Young Lee bought 3,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $47,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Sang Young Lee bought 1,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $16,100.00.

PCB Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.95 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 23.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after acquiring an additional 33,728 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 600,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after buying an additional 118,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after buying an additional 26,053 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 24,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

