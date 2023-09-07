ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Up 4.2%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.05 and last traded at $34.87. 1,472,918 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,892,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 63.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Stories

