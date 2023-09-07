Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.10

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 320691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.39 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 53.38%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up 379999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 106,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $2,894,674.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,032,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,401,458.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,436,555.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 106,854 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $2,894,674.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,032,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,401,458.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,648 shares of company stock worth $5,207,870 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

