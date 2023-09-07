VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on September 8th

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2023

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2293 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $46.33 and a one year high of $58.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSBFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

