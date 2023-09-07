M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Stock Price Down 6.1%

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.71 and last traded at $45.22. 135,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 628,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

M.D.C. Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.73.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.10 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 12.80%. M.D.C.’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $767,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M.D.C. news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $767,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $283,840.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,332.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,382,941 shares of company stock valued at $61,414,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 665.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 74.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

