Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years.

FINS stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000.

