Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
FINS stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07.
