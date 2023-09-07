Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPH) Increases Dividend to $1.40 Per Share

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a boost from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous interim dividend of $1.30.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.
