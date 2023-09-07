Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance

IHIT opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 222.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 58.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.