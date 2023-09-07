Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.
IHIT opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $8.73.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
