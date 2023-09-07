VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on September 8th

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0743 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $21.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.46% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

