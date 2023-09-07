VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1722 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.97. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.03 and a twelve month high of $49.60.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

