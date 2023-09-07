Vector Capital Plc (VCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Vector Capital stock opened at GBX 42 ($0.53) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.03. The stock has a market cap of £19.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.00 and a beta of 0.18. Vector Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 58 ($0.73).

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Berkhamsted, the United Kingdom.

