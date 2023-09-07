Vector Capital Plc (VCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Vector Capital Price Performance
Vector Capital stock opened at GBX 42 ($0.53) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.03. The stock has a market cap of £19.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.00 and a beta of 0.18. Vector Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 58 ($0.73).
About Vector Capital
