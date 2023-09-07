Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) EVP Jonathan Lin Sells 182 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $139,552.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $767.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $782.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $740.67. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $821.63.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 157.32%.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at $19,755,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Equinix by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.19.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

