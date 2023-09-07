Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Darlene Noci Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $139,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Darlene Noci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $149,850.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Darlene Noci sold 4,559 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $205,337.36.

On Monday, July 3rd, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $124,440.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $45,070.00.

NUVL stock opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NUVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Nuvalent by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its position in Nuvalent by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,788,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,056,000 after buying an additional 709,118 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth $2,100,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuvalent by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,324,000 after buying an additional 506,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Nuvalent by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

