VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0703 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIL opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $85.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 306.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 579.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

