Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0672 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of ALTY opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $163,000.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

