Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of QRVO opened at $106.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at $15,943,991.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $823,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth $46,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

