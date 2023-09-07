Analysts Set ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Target Price at $16.20

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research firms have commented on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ChargePoint

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CHPT opened at $7.06 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $487,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 897,894 shares in the company, valued at $7,551,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,806,640.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $487,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 897,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 816,111 shares of company stock worth $7,091,477. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.