Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.19.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $109.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.12. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5,461.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,116 shares of company stock valued at $35,952,543 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after acquiring an additional 471,765,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,412,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,112,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,770,000 after acquiring an additional 769,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.