Analysts Set Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT at $36.50

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 141,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FOX by 871.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $82,385,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 11,612.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,903,000 after buying an additional 1,918,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 288.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,375,000 after buying an additional 1,405,914 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 133.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,323,000 after buying an additional 1,214,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FOX will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

