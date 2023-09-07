Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $121.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $236,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $236,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $114.34 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $126.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.04.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $415.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.11 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

