Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $44.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAGE. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $20.64 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.82% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $37,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

