FORA Capital LLC Invests $491,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,874 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Masco by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 531,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,144,000 after buying an additional 45,159 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Masco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 19,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 0.7 %

Masco stock opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $63.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

