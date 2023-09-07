FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,265 Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 938.4% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE SRC opened at $37.85 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 39.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6696 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Spirit Realty Capital

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.