10,257 Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,454,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2,257.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,168,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,201 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,004,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,523,000 after acquiring an additional 931,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

PBF Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

