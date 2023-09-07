7,234 Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after buying an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,336,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,386.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 341,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $15,773,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 725.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 256,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 225,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE PBH opened at $57.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average of $60.51. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on PBH
Insider Activity
In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $2,150,696.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,740,422.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prestige Consumer Healthcare
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Battle Of The Digital Payment Titans: Block, PayPal, And Visa
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.