Comparing Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) & Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF)

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) and Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Inseego and Vecima Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Inseego alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vecima Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inseego presently has a consensus target price of $1.30, indicating a potential upside of 136.36%. Given Inseego’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inseego is more favorable than Vecima Networks.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego $245.32 million 0.26 -$67.97 million ($0.39) -1.41 Vecima Networks N/A N/A N/A $1.04 12.33

This table compares Inseego and Vecima Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vecima Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inseego. Inseego is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vecima Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inseego and Vecima Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego -17.85% N/A -24.68% Vecima Networks N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Inseego shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Vecima Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Inseego shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inseego beats Vecima Networks on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inseego

(Get Free Report)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices. Its products include 4G and 5G fixed wireless routers and gateways, mobile hotspots, and wireless gateways and routers for IIoT applications; and Gb speed 4G LTE hotspots and USB modems, integrated telematics, and mobile tracking hardware devices, which are supported by applications software and cloud services designed to enable customers to analyze data insights and configure/manage their hardware remotely. In addition, the company sells software-as-a-service (SaaS), software, and services solutions in various mobile and IIoT vertical markets comprising fleet management, vehicle telematics, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking, monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management. Its SaaS delivery platforms include telematics, asset tracking, and management platforms which provide fleet, vehicle, aviation, asset, and other telematics applications; and Inseego Subscribe, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations in managing the selection, deployment, and spend of their customers wireless assets by helping them to save money on personnel and telecom expenses. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Vecima Networks

(Get Free Report)

Vecima Networks Inc. engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services. Its principal products include Terrace and TerraceQAM, which are designed to meet the needs of the business services verticals, such as multi-unit dwellings, hotels, motels, and resorts; and Entra distributed access architecture platform comprising EntraPHY, EntraMAC, EntraOptical, EntraControl, and EntraVideo that addresses the network migration to a distributed access architecture. The Content Delivery and Storage segment offers solutions and software for service providers and content owners that focus on ingesting, producing, storing, delivering, and streaming video for live linear, video on demand, network digital video recorder, and time-shifted services over the internet under the MediaScale brand. The Telematics segment provides information and analytics for fleet managers to manage their mobile and fixed assets under the Contigo, Nero Global Tracking, and FleetLynx brands. The company also offers optical access nodes, Terrace TC600E, Terrace IQ, Entra FPXT-B, Entra access controller, Entra access switch, Entra Remote PHY Monitor, Entra Video QAM Manager, MediaScale Origin, MediaScale storage, and MediaScale transcode. In addition, it provides engineering and consultation services; lifecycle program management; installation and commission; training and certification; workforce optimization; and operations and customer support services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. Vecima Networks Inc. is a subsidiary of 684739 B.C. Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.