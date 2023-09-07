FORA Capital LLC Invests $429,000 in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,814 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,949,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in SPS Commerce by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,062,000 after buying an additional 75,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,290,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPSC stock opened at $178.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.51. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.71 and a 1 year high of $196.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. On average, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.67.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

