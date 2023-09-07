FORA Capital LLC Has $409,000 Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 863,715 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 100.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,437,000 after purchasing an additional 826,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,268,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,838,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,773,000 after purchasing an additional 327,988 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $49,982.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $45,022.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,101.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $49,982.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,540 shares of company stock valued at $115,741 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BXMT opened at $22.87 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 158.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

