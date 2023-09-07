FORA Capital LLC Invests $439,000 in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTBFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth $458,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $3,192,000.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

KTB stock opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 82.45%. The company had revenue of $616.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

