FORA Capital LLC Invests $439,000 in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth $458,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $3,192,000.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

KTB stock opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 82.45%. The company had revenue of $616.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KTB

About Kontoor Brands

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.