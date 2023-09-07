FORA Capital LLC Invests $441,000 in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 395.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,059.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $583.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.