Financial Survey: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DGWPF) and Its Rivals

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report) is one of 119 public companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA 1 0 0 0 1.00 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Competitors 166 749 712 38 2.37

As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 91.25%. Given Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A 7.18 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Competitors $555.42 million $27.00 million 91.48

This table compares Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Competitors -49.45% -35.21% -11.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA peers beat Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection. Its products portfolio includes anesthesia devices and ventilators, thermoregulation equipment, consumables and accessories, supply units, lights, gas management systems, patient monitoring, software applications, system products, and other services. The company's product portfolio also comprises stationary and mobile gas detection systems, personal protective equipment, and alcohol and drug testing devices. In addition, it offers various training and services, as well as fire training facilities for firefighters. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lübeck, Germany. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a subsidiary of Stefan DrÄGer Gmbh.

