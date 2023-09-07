FORA Capital LLC Makes New $405,000 Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.24%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

