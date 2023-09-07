FORA Capital LLC Makes New $418,000 Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $85.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.04. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.29 million. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

