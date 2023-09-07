FORA Capital LLC Makes New $462,000 Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MP. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Shares of MP opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.66. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 16.15.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. MP Materials had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 46.38%. The business had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

